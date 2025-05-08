AMMAN — Fitch Ratings has maintained Jordan’s long-term foreign currency credit rating at ‘BB-’ with a stable outlook, citing strong economic fundamentals and continued reform efforts.

In its latest report, the American credit rating agency said the grade reflects “Jordan’s track record of macroeconomic stability, ongoing fiscal and administrative reforms, and access to flexible domestic and international financing,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fitch Ratings also cited the Kingdom’s “strong banking sector and consistent international support” as key strengths.

Despite regional instability and financial pressures, the Jordanian economy has remained resilient, Fitch said.

The agency highlighted that Jordan has managed to maintain both economic and political stability amid heightened regional tensions, particularly the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. It accredited the Kingdom’s robust relationships with international partners, especially the United States, as a stabilizing factor.

Fitch Ratings also lauded the government for pushing ahead with a broad reform agenda across economic policy, public administration, and governance, despite facing social and institutional challenges, Petra reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

JT