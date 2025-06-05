Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its inaugural flight to Beirut.

This milestone reinforces the airline’s commitment to expanding its network across the Middle East and making travel more accessible, affordable and inclusive for everyone in the UAE.

The new route operates three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with one-way fares starting from just AED249.

As the only ultra-low-cost carrier flying directly from Abu Dhabi to Lebanon, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers UAE residents, including the large Lebanese community, a convenient, cost effective and smart travel option. The route makes it easier for families to reunite, for tourists to explore Lebanon’s rich culture, and for more people to fly often without compromise.

The inaugural flight was celebrated at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport with a media and stakeholder conference attended by government officials, airport executives, and senior representatives from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the press conference in Beirut, Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air said: “Today marks a historic occasion of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s first landing in Lebanon. This new route opens up more opportunities for families, businesses, and tourists to travel affordably between two vibrant capitals, which is already underlined by the fact that our flights for the upcoming weeks are nearly all sold out. As the national airline of the UAE, we stay true to our broader mission of making the region more accessible with easy travel options that deliver both value and high quality. We stay committed to contributing to the Abu Dhabi ecosystem by boosting tourism and business links between the countries and our crew looks forward to seeing many happy customers on board soon for a well-deserved summer vacation visiting loved ones or discovering the many gems this incredible country has to offer.”

Laura Lahoud, Minister of Tourism for Lebanon, added: “The launch of direct flights between the UAE capital and Beirut by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our mission to revitalise Lebanon’s tourism sector. This new route strengthens regional connectivity, fosters cultural exchange and aligns with our vision of making Lebanon more accessible to travellers. It will also be an important driver of travel demand and supports the creation of jobs and economic growth. We welcome this partnership and look forward to more visitors experiencing the beauty, rich history and renowned hospitality that Lebanon has to offer.”

The beating heart of Lebanon, Beirut is a diverse blend of ancient history, culture, and energy, with Unesco World Heritage Sites, vibrant souks, buzzing nightlife and Mediterranean charm. The city offers a sensory feast for visitors with a plethora of unmissable activities and rich culinary traditions. Must-visit spots include the Raouché Rocks, the National Museum, and the historic Downtown district. Beyond Beirut, travellers can enjoy easy day trips to Lebanon's scenic villages, majestic mountains, and postcard-perfect coastal towns.

Strategically based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi proudly offers ultra-low fares to an ever-expanding network across the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe and beyond, empowering more people to travel more often for less.

