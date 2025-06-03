AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq on Sunday emphasised the importance of positioning the Kingdom as a strategic hub and gateway for Brazilian companies seeking to participate in regional reconstruction projects, particularly in Syria.

Speaking at the Jordanian-Brazilian Economic Forum on Sunday, Hajj Tawfiq highlighted that Jordan is implementing an Economic Modernization Vision, initiated under Royal directives, aimed at building a national economy rooted in growth, sustainability, and improving citizens’ quality of life.

He explained that the modernisation vision focuses on several promising sectors, including food industries, pharmaceuticals, garments, energy, trade, mining, tourism and information technology. He affirmed that these sectors offer abundant opportunities that align with investors' ambitions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The participants of the forum included, business leaders and executives from various economic sectors in both countries, as well as officials from Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the investment promotion agency of São Paulo State.

Hajj Tawfiq described the forum as a "unique" opportunity to explore "promising" investment prospects in Jordan, while also serving as a gateway to the Brazilian market, one of the largest in Latin America and the world, characterised by a "massive" consumer base and "advanced" sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology and renewable energy.

President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, William Adib Dib Junior, said the launch of the multi-sector delegation to Jordan marks the beginning of a "significant" new Brazilian engagement that reflects the depth of relations based on cooperation and integration.

“This initiative is the fruit of joint cooperation between the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, the Brazilian Embassy in Amman, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and the Invest SP agency of São Paulo State, in collaboration with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Jordanian Ministry of Investment, in addition to the participating Brazilian companies,” Junior said.

He said that trade relations between the two countries have spanned decades, built on strategic integration and mutual support.

Junior added that Brazil plays a "central" role in enhancing food security in Jordan by exporting essential foodstuffs, while Jordan supplies Brazil with fertilisers that support the global competitiveness of its agricultural sector.

He also noted that bilateral trade between the two countries reached about $650 million in 2024.

Brazilian exports increased by 34 per cent, reaching $540 million, the highest figure recorded since 2013, while Jordanian exports to Brazil also achieved "notable" figures, reflecting the growing balance in trade between the two sides, Petra, reported.

