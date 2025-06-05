AMMAN — The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of SunExpress Airlines’ inaugural flight, marking the launch of four weekly direct routes between Amman and Antalya.

The flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute, attended by representatives from Airport International Group (AIG), the airline’s general sales agent in Jordan (Alpha International), and ground handling partner Menzies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The arrival of this low-cost carrier is part of AIG’s strategy to expand and diversify the portfolio of airlines operating at QAIA, boosting the Kingdom’s regional air connectivity.

“We are delighted to welcome SunExpress to Queen Alia International Airport,” said AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller. “This new addition marks a significant step in growing our airline network and offering travellers more affordable and convenient travel options, reinforcing QAIA’s role as a key regional hub in the heart of the Middle East.”

Deviller added: “As we continue to elevate travel experiences and foster strategic partnerships, we remain committed to connecting Jordan with major global destinations and offering passengers a gateway where they truly feel at home.”

