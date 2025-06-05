AMMAN — Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh on Wednesday met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in areas of environment, food security and sustainable development.

Talks during the meeting addressed key environmental challenges in the Kingdom, foremost among them water scarcity and the effects of climate change, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two sides went over strategies to address these issues through joint environmental projects and initiatives, stressing the importance of adopting sustainable agricultural practices that conserve natural resources and reinforce food security.

Radaideh highlighted Jordan’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with FAO within the framework of environmental and development efforts, praising the organisation’s role in supporting national and international initiatives.

Qu lauded Jordan’s efforts in environmental protection and sustainable development, expressing FAO’s readiness to provide technical support and capacity building.

Also on Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat met with the FAO director-general, in a visit that underscores the “deep” strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the organisation.

Hneifat praised the visit, which marks the FAO director-general’s third to the Kingdom in recent years, which reflects the “strong” relationship between the two sides, Petra reported.

He noted that this partnership has yielded “high-impact” projects, most notably supporting Jordan’s efforts to boost food security, establishing the Regional Food Security Observatory, and implementing programmes to empower women and youth in the agricultural sector.

