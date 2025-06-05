AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar has met with Syria’s Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Hind Kabawat to explore aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 113th session of the International Labour Conference currently being held in Geneva, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a Ministry of Labour statement on Tuesday.

Discussions covered several topics, including the labour inspection system and its development, the “Himayah” electronic platform for labour complaints, social security, and Jordan’s expertise and potential future cooperation in this area.

Talks during the meeting also addressed partnerships with the private sector to establish academies that train and equip youth with market-relevant skills.

Bakkar reviewed key government programmes and initiatives aimed at boosting private-sector employment opportunities for youth, such as the National Employment Programme and the Satellite Branches Initiative, which contribute to employing Jordanians and localising development in rural and Badia regions.

Both ministers stressed the “deep-rooted and historical” relations between the two nations, particularly in labour affairs.

In a separate meeting, Bakkar and Lebanon’s Minister of Labour Mohammad Haydar discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding in the near future.

The two ministers’ expressed commitment to boosting bilateral ties in labour matters, with Bakkar reiterating Jordan's readiness to support Lebanon with necessary services in line with His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to the government.

Haydar praised the Kingdom’s labour inspection system and vocational training framework.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

