AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, expressed the Kingdom's support for the US decision, describing it as a step that would contribute to Syria's reconstruction efforts, accelerate recovery and open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between Syria and other countries, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He emphasised that such developments would have a positive impact on regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of the Syrian people.

Qudah reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Syria and its reconstruction process, stressing the importance of a comprehensive approach that safeguards the country's unity, security and territorial integrity; ensures the safety of its citizens; eliminates terrorism; and protects the rights of all Syrians.

