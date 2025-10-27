AMMAN — The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum (PJBF), discussed ways to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between Jordan and Palestine.

The meeting went over means to develop trade relations, encourage joint ventures, and address available investment opportunities, which would contribute to supporting economic growth and creating new job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JBA Chairman Ayman Alawneh called for developing the business environment to serve interests of both sides' businesspeople and investors and enhance economic integration to support Palestine.

He said that the private sector backs His Majesty King Abdullah in supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

Alawneh highlighted the importance of enhancing joint economic cooperation and opening new investment horizons in various economic sectors, stressing that the JBA seeks joint cooperation in all economic activities and sectors.

PJBF Chairman Nazmi Atmeh stressed the importance of boosting economic partnerships to support Palestine, establishing mechanisms to increase Jordanian-Palestinian trade volume and expanding aspects of trade and investment cooperation between the two sides' businesspeople.

He also praised the JBA's role in supporting joint projects and facilitating the exchange of expertise, which would enhance economic integration, create new job opportunities and drive sustainable development in the national economy.

