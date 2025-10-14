AMMAN — The EU delegation to Jordan, in cooperation with the College of Europe, on Monday launched a capacity-building programme titled “Enhancing the Capacities of Jordanian Public Administrations to Strengthen EU-Jordan Relations,” aimed at supporting bilateral relations and strengthening institutional cooperation between the two sides.

The programme was launched during an event held in Amman, which will continue through Tuesday, as part of the European Union’s ongoing efforts to enhance mutual understanding and collaboration with Jordanian public institutions, according to a College of Europe statement.

The initiative brings together Jordanian officials and EU representatives to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and share expertise through specialised sessions focusing on EU decision-making processes, institutional operations, and cooperation in foreign affairs.

In her opening remarks, EU Deputy Ambassador to Jordan Angela Martini said the programme provides an important opportunity for Jordanian officials to deepen their understanding of the EU’s institutional mechanisms. She noted that the initiative contributes to enhancing mutual understanding and building stronger bridges of cooperation between Jordan and the EU.

The two-day event will conclude with a high-level closing ceremony featuring Ambassador of Belgium to Jordan and Iraq Serge Dickschen, EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Marwan Al Refai.

The training marks the beginning of a broader capacity-building effort that will continue later this year with an executive programme at the College of Europe in Bruges, according to the statement.

Implemented by the College of Europe and funded by the EU, the project seeks to deepen Jordanian institutions’ understanding of EU structures, decision-making, and external action, thereby supporting stronger policy dialogue and partnership between the two sides.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

