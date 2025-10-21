PHOTO
AMMAN — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed the European Union’s deep appreciation for Jordan’s stabilising role in the Middle East, mentioning His Majesty King Abdullah.
On X platform, von der Leyen said the EU and Jordan are “strengthening their partnership to build a future of peace and prosperity in our shared Mediterranean home.”
She highlighted that the €3 billion EU–Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership is “advancing at full speed.”
Von der Leyen also announced that the first-ever EU–Jordan Summit will take place next year, marking a new milestone in bilateral relations.
