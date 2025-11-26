AMMAN — The value of Jordanian exports to Syria doubled in the first nine months of 2025, rising by 383.3 percent, driven by the renewed commercial activity between the two countries.

According to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (Dos), the value of national exports to Syria increased to JD174 million, compared with JD36 million in the same period in 2024, reflecting a “growing demand in the Syrian market for Jordanian goods.”

Jordan’s imports from Syria also rose, reaching nearly JD72 million, up from JD42 million in the same period of last year, a growth rate of 71.4 per cent.

The volume of bilateral trade recorded a “notable” increase during the first nine months of 2025, reaching JD264 million, compared with JD78 million in the same period of last year.

Jordan’s exports to Syria consist primarily of construction and building materials such as cement, steel, marble, tiles, paints, pipes and electrical equipment, in addition to food and agricultural products and chemical goods, according to DoS.

During talks held on Monday in Damascus, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and his Syrian counterpart Nidal Shaar agreed to open import and export channels between the two countries for all goods on the basis of reciprocity, starting at the beginning of 2026.

