AMMAN — Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Governor Adel Sharkas said that Jordanian banks are well-positioned to support reconstruction and development efforts in the Syrian economy, particularly as three Jordanian banks are currently operating in the Syrian market.

Speaking at the Jordanian-Syrian Banking Summit, held by the Association of Banks in Jordan on Wednesday, and attended by Central Bank of Syria Governor Abdulkader Husrieh, Sharkas said there are broad prospects and significant opportunities to share Jordan’s expertise in the banking sector, digital financial services and fintech with Syria.

Such cooperation, he noted, would support the modernisation of the Syrian banking sector, enhance its integration into regional and international financial markets, strengthen financial linkages between the two countries, and contribute to reconstruction and sustainable economic development in Syria, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Sharkas said that Syria’s ongoing economic recovery, along with steps being taken to reintegrate the country into regional and global markets and the international financial system, is creating opportunities for expanded trade, investment and economic development.

He stressed that CBJ is ready to engage in close cooperation with the Central Bank of Syria, including the transfer of Jordan’s accumulated expertise in financial, banking and supervisory fields, in a way that strengthens the resilience of the Syrian financial system and opens new channels for economic and financial cooperation.

Sharkas highlighted that banks operating in Jordan have mobilised around JD49.3 billion in deposits, extended JD36.2 billion in credit facilities, and have a presence in 16 countries. Four Jordanian banks are listed among the top 1,000 global banks, based on 2024 financial results.

He added that Jordan’s banking sector has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to absorb shocks and emerge stronger, developing innovative financial solutions that enhanced its efficiency and its ability to keep pace with global financial and technological developments, Petra reported.

Trade between Jordan and Syria recorded a notable rebound during the first three quarters of 2025, reaching nearly $400 million, reflecting a positive trend that could pave the way for expanded cooperation.

Association of Banks Chairman Bassem Khalil Salem said the current moment presents an opportunity to deepen cooperation not only at the government level but also through the private sector, particularly banks, which can play a key role in supporting economic integration and rebuilding the ties affected in recent years.

He said the Jordanian banking sector is placing its expertise and institutional capabilities at Syria’s disposal, proposing a framework for Jordanian-Syrian banking dialogue based on practical steps including forming a joint banking committee, expanding banking partnerships and enhancing digital and technical integration.

For his part, Husrieh said banks in both countries have played an important role in maintaining financial stability, providing financing for productive sectors, supporting bilateral trade and advancing digital infrastructure.

He said the summit lays the foundation for a new phase of integration.

Husrieh noted that exchange rate stability and effective monetary policy are the basis for any investment environment, adding that the Syrian central bank is working to strengthen its monetary tools, improve reserve management and develop cash-flow monitoring systems in cooperation with international institutions.

Husrieh said Syrian and Jordanian banks have the capacity to establish effective instruments such as bilateral financing programmes for productive projects, a joint investment fund for the agriculture, industry and energy sectors, credit lines for bilateral trade, facilitation of letters of credit and joint credit-guarantee schemes with Arab institutions.

He added that such partnerships would help both countries increase production, expand markets, create jobs and strengthen the competitiveness of key sectors.

Husrieh stressed that the opportunities available today are significant and promising, and that Syrian-Jordanian banking cooperation can serve as a real driver for stability and growth.

