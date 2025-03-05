AMMAN; The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply on Tuesday reaffirmed the legal consequences for merchants who conceal essential goods or refuse to sell price-controlled commodities during Ramadan, warning of fines up to JD3,000.

The ministry also stressed that retailers who hide basic materials, overcharge, or unjustifiably refuse to sell price-regulated goods face penalties under existing legislation, including fines between JD1,000 and JD3,000, imprisonment for two to six months, or both.

The ministry also cited Article 11 of the Industry and Trade Law, which requires merchants to clearly display prices for all merchandise, whether price-controlled or not, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"When direct labelling is impractical, a visible price list must be placed near the store entrance. Noncompliance carries fines between JD100 and JD500."

As part of its Ramadan consumer awareness campaign, the ministry urged citizens to report violations via its complaints hotline (065661176), Facebook page (facebook.com/mit.gov.jo), or the official website (mit.gov.jo).

