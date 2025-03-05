AMMAN: The Cabinet on Tuesday, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved several key decisions aimed at enhancing Jordan’s competitiveness and supporting economic development.

Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, announced the decisions made during the session.

Momani said that the Cabinet approved the 2025 amendments to the Competition Law. The amendments will now be forwarded to the Lower House for further review, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The amended law seeks to enhance the implementation of competition policy in Jordan by granting greater autonomy to the Competition Protection Department, enhancing its investigative tools, and empowering it to take legal action.

The law aligns with the government’s economic modernisation vision, which aims to create a fairer competitive environment and safeguard consumers against monopolistic practices. The law also allows the creation of a Competition Affairs Council, which will serve as an advisory body with representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The Council of Ministers also approved the 2025 data disclosure nylaw, which establishes clear guidelines for the disclosure of data while ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law of 2023.

This Bylaw is part of Jordan’s broader effort to strengthen its digital economy and improve the country’s standing in global business and data protection indices.

On the infrastructure front, the Cabinet approved several important projects. Among the most notable is the Al Akeeder Landfill Development Project, valued at around JD30 million.

This project aims to establish an environmentally sustainable waste cell at the Al Akeeder landfill, the largest municipal waste site in Jordan. Part-funded by a 20 million euro EU grant, the project will serve 38 municipalities and is a key component of Jordan’s solid waste management strategy.

The Cabinet also approved the Bani Kananah Water Supply Improvement Project, worth JD9 million, which will benefit 25 villages as part of the National Water Strategy 2023-2040. Additionally, the construction of two new schools in Zarqa and Amman, costing around JD3.1 million, was approved.

In a move to support Syrian refugees, the Cabinet decided to waive certain customs fees for Syrians returning to their homeland. The exemption applies to the AR9 customs declaration, which covers the transport of household goods for refugees voluntarily returning to Syria.

Momani also highlighted Jordan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts, announcing the approval of a customs cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan to enhance the exchange of information and combat customs violations.

A memorandum of understanding with the National Museum of Oman, aimed at promoting cultural cooperation, was also approved. Additionally, the Cabinet approved legal procedures to establish formal diplomatic relations with Guinea following a joint declaration signed by both governments.

The Cabinet also reviewed measures to improve the functioning of internal audit units within government ministries and institutions, with a focus on enhancing transparency, decision-making, and accountability. The Audit Bureau presented recommendations for developing internal audit capabilities throughout the Jordanian public sector.

Momani also highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah’s participation in the Arab Emergency Summit in Cairo. The summit is focused on Gaza and efforts to rebuild the area without displacing its residents, in line with a unified Arab stance on the issue.

Momani reiterated Jordan’s firm position on the Palestinian cause, as expressed by King Abdullah during his recent visit to Washington. He reaffirmed Jordan's strong opposition to forced displacement, resettlement, and the concept of an "alternative homeland."

"The Kingdom stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and supports their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on their national soil."

"The cause of Palestine is a national Arab interest," Momani emphasised. "It is vital to ensure the rights of Palestinians and Gazans, allowing them to remain on their land, live with dignity, and have access to necessary infrastructure and humanitarian aid."

He also condemned the blockade of Gaza, stressing the importance of enforcing international law and ensuring the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip. "Gaza belongs to its people," he said, reiterating Jordan’s clear position. "Since the onset of the crisis, Jordan has mobilised all its political, diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian resources to support the Palestinian cause."

On the humanitarian front, Momani confirmed that Palestinian children injured in Gaza have begun arriving in Jordan for medical treatment. The first cases are being processed at Marka airport and land border crossings, with injuries being assessed by Jordanian medical teams working in Gaza.

Regarding Jordan's relations with Syria, Momani stressed the deep, brotherly bond between the two nations. "Jordan remains committed to supporting Syria during its transitional period, recognising that Syria's security, stability, and territorial integrity are of strategic importance to Jordan."

Momani also condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, calling them a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

