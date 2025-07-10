KUWAIT CITY - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and his accompanying delegation during their participation in the fifth Kuwaiti-Jordanian Joint Committee meetings in Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab World Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Al-Bakr, Secretary-General of Jordan’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply Dana Al-Zaabi, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Senan Al-Majali.

Meanwhile, the fifth session of the Kuwait-Jordan Joint Higher Committee was held on Wednesday in Kuwait, co-chaired by Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi. In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said Minister Al-Yahya conveyed greetings of Kuwait’s leadership and highlighted the strong and historic ties between the two countries.

During the session, both sides signed six agreements and executive programs, reflecting a commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation and achieving mutual interests.

The meeting reviewed cooperation in key sectors, including the economy, investment, culture, and tourism.

Regional developments, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, were also discussed.

