AMMAN — Jordan's real estate trading volume reached around JD3.132 billion by the end of June 2024, the monthly report released by the Department of Lands and Survey showed on Tuesday.

This figure marks a 4 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For June alone, transactions totalled around JD544 million, the department noted.

Real estate revenues also climbed, hitting nearly JD122 million by the end of June, up by 9 per cent year-on-year.

The first half of 2025 saw overall real estate sales activity rise by 1 per cent.

Apartment sales led the way with a 6 per cent jump, while land sales saw a "modest" increase of 1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In the first quarter of 2025, a total of 5,552 properties were sold across the Kingdom.

Looking at June specifically, revenues surged by 29 per cent compared with June of last year, reaching JD17.4 million, the department noted.

