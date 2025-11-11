AMMAN — The real estate market maintained steady growth through the first ten months of the year, with total trading volume reaching JD5.8 billion by the end of October, according to the latest monthly report issued by the Department of Lands and Survey (DLS).

The report revealed that real estate transactions during October alone totalled JD 634.5 million, marking a 3 percent increase compared with September, reflecting continued resilience in the property sector despite broader economic headwinds, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the January–October period, government revenues from real estate activity rose by 3 per cent year-on-year, totaling JD 224.5 million, supported by stable demand in both residential and land markets.

In terms of sales performance, the overall volume of real estate transactions declined marginally, by less than 1 per cent, compared with the same period in 2024.

Apartment sales increased by 1 per cent, while land sales posted a slight rise of under 1 per cent, underscoring a relatively balanced market performance across segments.

On a monthly basis, October revenues grew by 4 per cent year-on-year, reaching around JD 25 million, driven by improved transaction activity and consistent investor confidence in the property sector.

