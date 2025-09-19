AMMAN — Licensed building areas in Jordan reached 5.58 million square metres during the first seven months of 2025, up from 4.62 million square metres in the same period of 2024, marking a 21 per cent increase, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The DoS monthly report on construction activity and building permits showed that a total of 14,124 building permits were issued during the January–July period, compared with 12,614 permits in the same period last year, reflecting a 12 per cent growth. On a monthly basis, licensed areas rose from 792,000 square metres in June to 809,000 square metres in July, a 2.1 per cent increase.

By purpose, licensed residential areas totalled 4.31 million square metres, compared with 3.69 million square metres during the same period of 2024, a rise of 16.8 per cent. Licensed non-residential areas reached about 1.27 million square metres, up 36.1 per cent from 934,000 square metres in the same period last year.

Residential buildings accounted for 77.2 per cent of the total licensed areas, while non-residential purposes made up 22.8 per cent.

Regionally, the central region accounted for 71 per cent of total licensed areas, up 5.3 per cent. The northern region held a 20 per cent share, down 13 per cent, while the southern region made up 9 per cent, marking a 6.3 per cent decline.

At the governorate level, Jerash recorded the highest share of licensed residential space per capita at 12.7 per cent, with 0.487 square metres per person. Mafraq registered the lowest at 4.2 per cent, with 0.161 square metres per person during the same period.

The DoS report also noted that newly licensed buildings and additions to existing ones constituted 62 per cent of the total licensed space, while existing buildings accounted for 38 per cent. Licensed areas for new buildings and additions reached 3.5 million square metres, compared with 3 million square metres during the same period in 2024, an increase of 16.7 per cent.

