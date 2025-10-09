AMMAN — The real estate market saw a 2 per cent increase in trading volume during the first nine months of 2025, reaching JD5.1 billion, according to the latest monthly report issued by the Department of Land and Survey.

The report showed a slowdown in September, with trading volume declining by 3 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent compared to August, totalling JD618.5 million for the month.

Revenue generated from real estate transactions rose by 3 per cent in the first nine months, reaching around JD200 million. However, September revenue fell by 2 per cent compared to the same month last year and slipped 1 per cent from the previous month to JD25 million.

Property sales across the Kingdom grew by 1 per cent over the same nine-month period.

Apartment sales increased by 2 per cent, while land sales rose by 1 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In September alone, overall property sales were up 4 per cent year-on-year but down 8 per cent from August.

The number of properties sold to companies during the first nine months reached 8,609.

Meanwhile, property ownership by non-Jordanians declined by 13 per cent during the same period, with sales of apartments to foreigners dropping by 11 per cent, while land sales saw a sharper decline of 16 per cent compared to the first nine months of 2024.

In September, foreign ownership transactions fell by 10 per cent year-on-year but rose 14 per cent from August.

The estimated value of foreign property transactions also dropped by 8 per cent over the nine-month period, totalling JD143.8 million.

