AMMAN — The number of real estate transactions by non-Jordanian investors reached 1,749 properties during the first nine months of 2025, marking a 13 per cent decline compared with 2,011 properties recorded during the same period in 2024, the Department of Lands and Survey (DLS) said.

According to a DLS report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, the sales included 1,035 apartments worth JD53 million, marking a decrease of 11 per cent from 1,157 apartments registered during the same period of last year.

Also, 714 plots of land were sold for a total of JD90 million, down 16 per cent from 854 plots in the January-September period of 2024.

The total estimated value of real estate sales to non-Jordanian investors stood at JD143.8 million, down 8 per cent compared with JD157 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Iraqi investors topped the list of foreign property buyers with 387 properties, followed by Saudis (286), Syrians (169), Americans (127) and Palestinians (113).

In terms of value, Iraqis also ranked first with JD54.5 million (38 per cent of total value), followed by US national with JD14.8 million (10 per cent), Syrians with JD10 million (7 per cent), Palestinians with JD7.7 million (5.4 per cent), and Saudis with JD7 million (4.9 per cent).

