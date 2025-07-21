Nobles Properties has launched the third and final sales phase of AlShahd City 4 following the complete sell-out of phases one and two.

Strategically located at the intersection of Airport Road and the Amman Development Corridor, the project spans 214 plots across 235,000 sq m area.

AlShahd City 4 is part of the larger 'Shahd Cities' series developed by Nobles, which includes AlShahd 1 and 2, offering residential plots in open-layout configurations, and AlShahd 3 and 4, designed as gated compounds with perimeter walls and controlled access.

This final phase aims to meet continued demand for secure and well-managed residential land that combines long-term investment value with quality of life, said the developer.

More than 70% of the project’s plots have already been sold, including six of the eight designated commercial parcels. The remaining plots available are in the range of 500 sq m to 875 sq m, it added.

As a secure residential community, AlShahd City 4 offers paved internal roads, family parks, sports courts, outdoor fitness areas, and green spaces.

The site is enclosed by a three-meter-high wall and equipped with 24-hour surveillance for privacy and security. It is strategically located near Middle East University and close to key urban centers in southern Amman.

The project is fully equipped with essential infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water, sewage, and drainage services, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

