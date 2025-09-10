AMMAN — The real estate trading volume in Jordan reached JD4.565 billion during the first eight months of 2025, marking a 3 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024, according to the monthly report issued by the Department of Lands and Survey.

Despite the overall growth, the report, monitored by Al Mamlaka TV, showed a 3 per cent decline in real estate trading volume during August 2025, compared with August 2024. The volume also fell by 8 per cent compared with the previous month, standing at JD686.7 million.

Revenues from real estate transactions rose by 4 per cent in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, totalling JD174.6 million. In August alone, revenues edged up by 1 per cent year-on-year to reach JD 25.2 million, but dropped by 5 per cent compared with July 2025.

Property sales saw a modest 1 per cent increase in the first eight months of the year. Apartment sales rose by 2 per cent while land sales increased by less than 1 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

August data also showed a 6 per cent year-on-year decline in total property sales, and a 10 per cent drop compared with July 2025. Apartment sales in August decreased by 9 per cent year-on-year and by 8 per cent month-on-month. Land sales also declined by 6 per cent compared to August 2024 and 10 per cent from the previous month.

A total of 7,686 properties were sold to companies in the first eight months of 2025. The number of property ownership transactions by non-Jordanians declined by 13 per cent in the January-August period. Apartment purchases by foreigners dropped by 11 per cent, while land purchases saw a sharper decline of 16 per cent compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

In August alone, foreign ownership transactions dropped significantly by 28 per cent year-on-year and by 11 per cent compared to July. Foreign apartment purchases in August fell 28 per cent from the previous year and 22 per cent from the previous month. Land purchases by foreigners dropped by 29 per cent year-on-year but rose by 11 per cent compared with July.

The estimated value of foreign ownership transactions in the first eight months of the year fell by 9 per cent, reaching JD123.4 million. In August, the estimated value dropped by 30 per cent compared withthe same month last year and 1 per cent from the previous month, totalling JD16.2 million.

