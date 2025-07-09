AMMAN — The number of sold apartments whose area exceed 150 square metres increased during the first half of this year by 12 per cent to 7,412 apartments, according to the monthly report of the Department of Land and Survey.

According to data monitored on Tuesday by Al Mamlaka TV, the apartment sales in Jordan in the first half of 2015 increased by 6 per cent.

Apartment sales during April increased by 14 per cent compared with 2024, and decreased by 11 per cent compared with last May.

The total number of apartments sold in the Kingdom during the January-June period of this year reached 16,410 apartments, compared with 2,659 in June alone, according to the report.

The number of sold apartments whose area is less than 120 square metres increased by 2 per cent during the first half of the year to reach 4,853 apartments, compared with 4,739 in the same half of 2024.

Apartments ranging in size from 120 to 150 square metres also increased by 1 per cent to 4,197, compared with 4,140 in the first half of 2024, according to the report.

The Council of Ministers had issued a decision on November 12, 2024, exempting apartments with an area of more than 150 square metres from 50 per cent of registration fees, following a previous decision that exempted apartments with an area of less than 150 square metres by 100 per cent from registration fees.

During June, the number of sold apartments with an area of more than 150 square metres increased by 23 per cent to reach 1,211 apartments, compared with the same month of 2024, during which it reached 987 apartments, according to the data monitored by Al Mamlaka.

The number of sold apartments with an area of less than 120 square metres increased by 13 per cent in June to reach 808 apartments, compared with the same month of 2024, during which it reached 712 apartments.

As for apartments ranging in size from 120 to 150 square meters, their sales increased by 4 per cent in June to reach 665 apartments, compared with 639 apartments sold for the same period in 2024, according to the report.

