Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) saw a 3.60 percent increase in its foreign currency reserves and liquidity, reaching QR 258.135 billion in May 2025, up from QR 249.165 billion in May 2024.

According to figures released by QCB, its official reserves rose by QR 8.706 billion, or 4.57 percent, year-on-year, reaching QR 198.712 billion by the end of May 2025.

This increase occurred despite a decline of about QR 6.044 billion in QCB's foreign bonds and treasury bills, which totaled QR 132.902 billion in May 2025.

The official reserves include key categories such as bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the State of Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets, namely foreign currency deposits. Together, these components make up what is referred to as the total foreign reserves.

As of the end of May 2025, gold reserves increased by nearly QR 16.012 billion year-on-year, reaching QR 44.339 billion, compared to QR 28.327 billion in May 2024.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) deposits from the State of Qatar's share with the IMF increased by QR 67 million year-on-year, totaling QR 5.253 billion by the end of May 2025.

Balances with foreign banks decreased by nearly QR 1.328 billion, reaching QR 16.416 billion at the end of May 2025, compared to May 2024.

