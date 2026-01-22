Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) with a combined value of EGP 95 billion on Thursday, January 22nd, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance.

The issuance comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to finance the state's budget deficit.

With a 182-day term, the first offering is valued at EGP 40 billion.

Meanwhile, the second auction stood at EGP 55 billion, holding a 364-day tenor.

The government utilizes borrowing through T-bills and bonds with varying maturities to cover its financing needs.