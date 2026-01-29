DOHA: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that it kept key lending, deposit, and repo interest rates unchanged after evaluating the country's current monetary policy.

QCB said in a post on its official X profile that the deposit rate (QCBDR) remained at 3.85 percent, while the lending rate (QCBLR) remained at 4.35 percent. The repo rate, used for short-term liquidity operations, was kept unchanged at 4.10 percent.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

