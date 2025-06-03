AMMAN — The total value of commercial exports (re-exports) from Zarqa city reached JD42,586,837 in May, according to President of Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC) Hussein Shreim.

Shreim stated on Sunday, that vehicles and automotive parts topped the list of exported items, followed by construction materials and sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, food products, clothing, jewelry, electronics and electrical appliances, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.

He also highlighted that the ZCC and its office in the free zone issued 404 certificates of origin during the same month, according to official statistics, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

