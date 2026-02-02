AMMAN — Amman will host a Jordanian-Syrian business and economic summit on Monday, coinciding with a visit by a high-level Syrian economic delegation, led by Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammad al Shaar.

The Syrian delegation includes President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce (FSCC) Alaa Al Ali, President of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce Issam Ghreiwati,

Also members of the chamber’s board will attend the summit, as well as representatives of companies operating in the commercial, service, industrial and agricultural sectors, according to a statement by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC).

President of the ACC Khalil Haj Tawfiq said the visit’s programme includes a Jordanian-Syrian economic forum and a high-level joint economic meeting attended by Minister al Shaar and Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, alongside private-sector representatives from both countries.

Discussions will cover; developing trade and investment relations, facilitating trade exchange and customs and logistics procedures, exploring investment opportunities and production integration, and enhancing the role of chambers of commerce in activating twinning agreements and institutional partnerships.

Mechanisms for follow-up, the formation of joint committees and a future action plan will also be addressed, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haj Tawfiq noted that the visit will witness the signing of a formal twinning agreement between the Amman and Damascus chambers of commerce, aimed at strengthening economic, commercial and investment cooperation between the two business communities within a sustainable institutional framework.

He added that the agreement represents a "practical" step towards rebuilding economic ties between Jordan and Syria, stressing that the next phase will focus on developing clear implementation plans, forming joint working committees and addressing challenges to expand cooperation and increase bilateral trade volumes.

Haj Tawfiq underlined the importance of capitalising on the partnership climate created by the agreement to enhance communication between businesspeople, build mutual trust and create a more flexible environment for the flow of goods and services.

He said that bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum will serve as a starting point for new economic partnerships and future cooperation opportunities between the two private sectors.

