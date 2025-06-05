AMMAN — Jordan and Syria on Monday agreed to boost cooperation in the ICT sector, following discussions held virtually between Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat and Syria’s Minister of Communications and Technology Abdul Salam Haykal.

Discussions during the meeting centred on efforts to activate a regional fibre-optic corridor, explore alternative routes for internet and telecom services, and position Jordan as a strategic transit hub for data traffic with a potential capacity of up to 100 terabytes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative would involve linking Syrian and Jordanian fibre-optic networks to enhance service sustainability and regional connectivity.

The two sides expressed shared interest in making Jordan a “critical” passage for Internet traffic transiting through Syrian territory to southern destinations, underscoring the strategic role of infrastructure cooperation in broader regional development.

As part of their plan to foster closer cooperation, the two ministers agreed to organise a technical forum in Damascus at the earliest opportunity.

The event would bring together private-sector companies from both countries working in telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and IT services to create new channels for business partnerships and investment.

Smeirat is expected to head the Jordanian delegation to the forum, which would include representatives from key Jordanian companies specialising in fibre-optic systems, digital platforms, and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, Smeirat reiterated Jordan’s readiness to support the growth of Syria’s ICT sector by offering technical expertise and encouraging the involvement of Jordanian firms in future projects.

The ministers also agreed to maintain close coordination through the recently established Higher Coordination Council, formalised by a memorandum of understanding signed in Damascus on May 20.

