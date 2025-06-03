AMMAN — The value of certificates of origin on Sunday issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) during last May amounted to $112.6 million, compared with $100.2 million for the same month of 2024, an increase of 12.4 per cent.

According to the Chamber's report, the number of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber last month reached 1,386, compared with 1,440 certificates for the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report pointed out that the knitting and leather sector maintained the first place in the export sectors with a value of $101.961 million, followed by supplies, food and agricultural materials with a value of $4.299 million, then chemical and cosmetics industries with a value of $2.732 million

At last come therapeutic industries and medical supplies with a value of $2.490 million, and the rest of the exports were distributed in the sectors of plastic and rubber industries, construction industries, packaging industry, paper, cardboard and office supplies, and engineering and electrical industries.

Al Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE) accounted for the majority of exports, accounting for about 95 per cent, followed by Cyber City with more than 4 per cent of total exports.

President of the ICI Hani Abu Hassan, said that the growth witnessed by the total values of certificates of origin issued by the ICI in May is the net result of a growth in the exports of four main sectors, led by the leather and knitting industries sector.

He added that the exports of the ICI in accordance with the Arab agreement decreased by 15.4 per cent on a monthly basis for the month of May to reach about $7.2 million, compared with $8.4 million during May 2024.

Abu Hassan explained that exports to the European and the US agreements grew and exceeded 33.6 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively, on a monthly basis for May, noting that the exports of the ICI in accordance with the trade agreements amounted to 81.2 per cent of total exports.

