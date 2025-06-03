AMMAN — Jordan’s Agricultural Producer Price Index (PPI) saw a significant 9.3 per cent increase in the first four months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to a report issued Sunday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The index, a key measure of inflation at the farm level, rose to 111.5 points, up from 102.0 points in the first third of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the department's analysis, this overall increase was driven by "sharp" price hikes in crops such as sweet green peppers, cauliflower and hot peppers, which collectively hold a 34.3 per cent weighting in the index.

The rise occurred despite price drops in several "heavily" weighted crops, including eggplant, potatoes, and tomatoes (65.7 per cent weighting).

On a year-on-year basis for the month of April, the price surge was even more. The agricultural PPI for April 2025 stood at 119.9 points, a 24.6 per cent jump from 96.3 points in April 2024. This was primarily fueled by higher prices for green chickpeas, tomatoes and melons.

While, the month-on-month data showed a "notable" decrease. The April index marked a 7.4 per cent drop from the 129.6 points recorded in March 2025.

This monthly decline was attributed to falling prices for seasonal produce like loquats, watermelon, and zucchini. Meanwhile, prices for lemons, tomatoes and potatoes saw an increase compared with the previous month.

