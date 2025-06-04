Arab Finance: Petrojet and a Jordanian consortium led by the Jordan National Shipping Lines Company (JNSL) have signed a $21.76 million agreement with the Jordan Petroleum Refinery, to implement a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage project in Aqaba, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petrolem and Mineral Resources.

The project includes the design, supply, and construction of two spherical LPG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons, at Jordan Petroleum Refinery’s South Aqaba facilities.

The turnkey project is expected to be implemented in up to 24 months.