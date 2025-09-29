AMMAN – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a natural gas supply station project in the southern industrial zone of Aqaba.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, the project in Aqaba “marked a key step in the government's ongoing efforts to support the Kingdom’s industrial sector.”

“The initiative aims to provide natural gas to industrial zones across Jordan, with the goals of reducing production costs, enhancing the competitiveness of national industries, supporting their expansion, and attracting new investments,” it said.

The event took place ahead of the prime minister’s chairing of a Cabinet session in Aqaba.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

