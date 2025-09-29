AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new natural gas supply station in Aqaba’s Southern Industrial Zone, part of broader government efforts to boost clean energy use, support industrial growth, and attract investment.

The project, which is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months, will supply natural gas at a capacity of 3,700 cubic metres per hour. It will connect to the existing pressure-reduction and metering station at the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company industrial complex, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The project is a key component of Jordan’s strategy to reduce production costs for industries, enhance competitiveness, and promote sustainable energy solutions in industrial zones across the Kingdom, the statement said.

Following the launch, the prime minister toured the South Aqaba Investment Complex, a JD250 million public-private partnership currently providing around 600 jobs. The complex includes a fully integrated logistics and industrial city, with current investments totaling JD21 million. Aqaba Development Corporation holds a 30 per cent stake in the project, while Kuwait’s National Real Estate Company owns the remaining 70 per cent.

During the visit, Hassan was briefed on the southern project’s current operations and the northern project’s expansion plans. The northern development will span 534,000 square metres and is envisioned as a modern mixed-use urban hub offering residential, commercial, and leisure spaces. Located near Aqaba Port and King Hussein International Airport, it is strategically positioned to serve growing regional demand.

The master plan includes modern infrastructure, green spaces, residential neighborhoods, shopping centres, hotels, resorts, and cultural and recreational facilities, all designed to reflect His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision of making Aqaba one of the world’s top 100 cities to live in, according to the statement.

Hassan stressed the government’s commitment to supporting and expanding existing investments, saying the developments are central to Aqaba’s transformation into a regional hub for logistics, tourism, and business services.

The prime minister also visited the Aqaba Logistics Village, a key regional logistics center developed in partnership with Aqaba Development Corporation, APM Terminals, and the Kawar Group.

Recognised by the International Committee of the Red Cross as a regional aid distribution hub for Gaza, the village has attracted nearly JD14 million in investments across its first two development phases.

Phase one, inaugurated by the King in 2009, includes a container terminal, service centre, distribution warehouse, and outdoor yards covering over 140,000 square metres. Phase two, launched in 2015, added a multi-purpose warehouse and dedicated spaces for vehicle and oversized cargo storage on a 120,000-square-metre site.

Plans for a third phase, valued at over JD15 million, will expand the facility by 240,000 square metres. The phase will feature two distribution centres, enhanced cargo handling capabilities, and additional storage areas to meet growing regional logistics demand.

The premier was accompanied by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali and Aqaba Governor Ayman Awaysheh during the site visits. The tour concluded ahead of a Cabinet session scheduled to be held in Aqaba later in the day.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

