AMMAN — The project to introduce plastic composite gas cylinders into the Jordanian market has reached its final stages, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the commission said final technical tests are currently underway, alongside preparations of the necessary infrastructure in coordination with the relevant authorities, in preparation for granting the official trading license.

The EMRC stressed that no licenses have yet been issued for the import or filling of these cylinders, noting that the licensing process depends on meeting all approved regulatory and technical requirements.

The commission noted that the use of the new cylinders will be optional for consumers, alongside the traditional metal ones, and that users will not incur any additional costs for choosing either option.

It added that an official announcement regarding the start of circulation will be made once all required procedures and approvals are completed, calling on investors and stakeholders to follow up on the process within the approved regulatory framework.

The new household gas cylinder has a capacity of 12.5 kilogrammes of gas, matching that of the traditional metal cylinder, EMRC noted earlier.

Its adoption follows extensive consultations with stakeholders and experts, in-depth studies, and a review of global best practices, the commission said.

Since 2018, the EMRC has conducted meetings and discussions with representatives from the oil and natural gas sectors to develop regulatory guidelines in line with the technical standards of the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation.

These standards comply with international specification ISO 11119.

Tests conducted by the Royal Scientific Society have confirmed the quality of the plastic cylinders, including explosion resistance, fragmentation control, pressure endurance and heat tolerance.

The commission outlined several advantages of plastic gas cylinders, including high durability, enhanced safety features, and lightweight design, empty cylinders weigh only 5.3 kilogrammes compared to 17 kilogrammes for metal cylinders.

The "high-quality" materials of the plastic cylinders contribute to lower carbon emissions, improved environmental sustainability, and enhanced recyclability, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional metal cylinders, the EMRC added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

