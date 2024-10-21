KHARTOUM-- The Kuwait-based Direct Aid charity has distributed 500 food baskets to families affected by floods in Tokar area in eastern Sudan.

Head of the projects department at the Direct Aid-Sudan Ahmad Al-Sheikh told KUNA Saturday that each basket included 10 kg of sugar, 10 kg of premium flour, 10 kg of red lentils, 5 kg of corn flour, 4 liters of oil, and infants powdered milk.



The project of distributing food baskets targets more than 12,000 families in Sudan, Al-Sheikh said, noting that the basket is sufficient for the needs of a family for 45 days.

