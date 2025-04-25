RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development took penal action against 15 recruitment offices for violation of recruitment rules during the first quarter of 2025.

The ministry revealed that inspection campaigns carried out by its officials resulted in the revocation of the licenses of five recruitment offices and the suspension of the licenses of 10 others for violating recruitment rules.



The ministry said that the licenses of recruitment offices were revoked for violating the rules governing recruitment practices and the provision of labor services. They also failed to meet the minimum approved performance requirements, compliance with shelter standards and requirements, and correction of the violations within the granted deadline.



Licenses of 10 other recruitment offices were suspended for violating recruitment practices, delaying processing complaints related to refunds to clients benefiting from their services, and failing to comply with shelter standards and requirements.



The ministry called on all recruitment offices and companies to adhere to the rules governing recruitment practices and the provision of labor services. It also stressed the importance of reporting any violations in this sector through the unified number for the Musaned service 920002866 or via the Musaned app available on smart devices.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).