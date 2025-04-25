Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been awarded an intellectual property certificate for its first industrial design: the solar-powered electric abra.

The certificate was granted to RTA’s Marine Transport Department at the Public Transport Agency by the Ministry of Economy, the official authority in the UAE responsible for issuing intellectual property certificates across various fields.

Securing this certificate serves several strategic objectives: protecting RTA’s exclusive rights, reinforcing uniqueness and pioneering, enabling licensing and franchising rights, and safeguarding RTA’s valuable assets.

This certification also adds to RTA’s growing track record of achievements in the field of sustainability, particularly with solar energy, one of the key renewable energy sources that contributes to environmental protection and public health. It marks a milestone that reinforces RTA’s efforts to assume a leading position both locally and globally in sustainability, while supporting its vision of seamless and sustainable mobility.

RTA is committed to advancing creativity and innovation by fostering a work environment that encourages employees across various agencies to continue developing the best ideas and proposals. These efforts aim to further enhance RTA’s journey of excellence, creativity, and innovation in delivering high-quality services to all segments of society, in line with its distinguished position locally, regionally, and globally.