The shareholders of Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling approved a cash dividend of EGP 11.25 per share for the fiscal year (FY) that ended on 31 August 2025.

The payout will be made within one month from the date of the ordinary general meeting (OGM), held on 18 June 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the first half (H1) of FY 2024/25, the EGX-listed company logged higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.23 billion, compared to EGP 716.75 million in the year-ago period.

