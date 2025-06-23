Elsaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company (SCCD) recorded 5.830% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 64.593 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The quarterly earnings were compared with EGP 61.034 million in Q1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.089 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 0.084 a year earlier, while the operations revenues dropped to EGP 376.267 million from EGP 701.501 million.

As for the standalone financials, the net profits after tax plunged to EGP 51.847 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 60.711 million in Q1 2024, while the EPS plunged to EGP 0.063 from EGP 0.073.

