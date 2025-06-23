El Badr Investment and Development suffered 9.70% lower net losses after tax at EGP 118,334 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to a net loss of EGP 131,053 in Q1 2024, as per the financial results.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.0052 during the period from January to March in 2025, versus EGP 0.0057 a year earlier.

Founded in 2002 and listed on EGX in 2008, El Badr specializes in providing plastic packaging solutions to meet all packaging and design needs.

