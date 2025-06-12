ABU DHABI: ADNOC Distribution has published its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report details major progress in sustainability, climate action, innovation, community investment, and national value creation. Prepared in line with GRI Standards and verified by KPMG, it aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 agenda and ADNOC Group’s Net Zero by 2045 ambition.

In a statement today, ADNOC Distribution said it continues to evolve its ESG strategic vision in line with leading local and global ESG agendas, such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE initiative to achieve Net Zero by 2050, the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050, the Environment Vision 2030, and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. "Through our initiatives, ADNOC Distribution is constantly seeking new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and promote renewable energy solutions to reduce carbon intensity in its operations by 25% by 2030.

“In line with our Decarbonization Roadmap was announced in 2023, outlining our commitment to significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy usage in our operations. To facilitate the implementation of this roadmap, we are identifying energy-saving opportunities within our facilities, retrofitting existing buildings, and further promoting the integration of renewable energy generation within our business.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki – CEO Of ADNOC Distribution commented, “As we reflect on 2024, I am proud to share the remarkable strides ADNOC Distribution has made in our ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth.”

He added, “We significantly enhanced our ESG ratings, expanded our EV network to 220 charging points, and advanced over 20 AI-driven projects to elevate sustainability and operational efficiency.

“Our Emiratisation rate of over 62% and AED 3.9 million spent on CSR reflect our deep-rooted commitment to national development and social impact.With transparent governance, strong financials, and forward-looking sustainability initiatives, we are building a future that embraces both the well-being of our planet and the communities we serve.”



HM