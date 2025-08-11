Egypt’s Minister of Local Development and Acting Environment Minister, Manal Awad, held a key meeting on Sunday with Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk to discuss accelerating the use of agricultural and livestock waste for biogas production and organic fertilizer manufacturing.

This move aligns with the country’s green transition goals and circular economy strategy, according to a joint statement from the ministries.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both ministries, representatives from the Biogas Energy Foundation for Sustainable Development, and experts in slaughterhouse management, agricultural extension, and livestock development.

Awad emphasized that the government is committed to advancing projects that maximize the use of agricultural residues, slaughterhouse waste, and animal manure through biogas units.

She highlighted an ongoing pilot initiative at the Kafr Shukr slaughterhouse in Qalyubeya as a model for broader implementation in modernized abattoirs. Awad called for expanding medium- and large-scale biogas units at key agricultural sites, including major farms, slaughterhouses, and hotels, to enhance the production of both biogas and organic fertilizers—thus improving the competitiveness of Egypt’s agricultural exports.

Farouk stressed the strategic significance of biogas projects, positioning waste recycling as a valuable economic resource that can turn environmental challenges into sustainable solutions. He also pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture has the technical expertise and training infrastructure to support farmers and producers in adopting this innovative technology.

Zagloul Khodr, an advisor to the Local Development Minister on slaughterhouses, presented feasibility studies for biogas units capable of processing 600 to 1,200 cubic meters of waste per day.

These units are designed to generate electricity and produce organic fertilizer. Khodr noted that Egypt’s agricultural exports reached 6.5 million tons last year and that the country’s chemical fertilizer industry ranks seventh globally, underscoring the potential impact of biogas on the economy.

The Biogas Energy Foundation reported that since its founding, it has successfully established 2,000 biogas units across 19 governorates, generating approximately 2.15 million cubic meters of gas annually—the equivalent of 86,000 LPG cylinders—and producing 50,000 tonnes of organic fertilizer. Current projects include an advanced unit at Cairo’s Giza Zoo, a collaboration in Beni Suef with the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and a joint initiative with Italy’s Eni to build a biogas plant with a daily capacity of 5,000 cubic meters.

To further accelerate this initiative, the ministers concluded the meeting by directing the formation of a committee tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to scale up biogas projects.

The plan will focus on expediting the implementation of these projects and ensuring the efficient use of all types of agricultural and livestock waste to support Egypt’s environmental sustainability and green transition goals.

