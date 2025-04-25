RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism issued directives to impose ban on accommodation for non-Hajj visa holders in Makkah during the Hajj season 2025. The ministry has mandated that from April 29, until the end of the Hajj season, all travel and tourist agencies and accommodation facilities in Makkah must not complete booking or check-in procedures for incoming or resident visa holders, except for those who hold a valid Hajj visa or an official permit for work or residency in Makkah during the Hajj season.



This measure aligns with the Ministry of Interior's announced arrangements to ensure pilgrim safety, requiring all other visa holders to leave Makkah starting Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1, corresponding to April 29.



All tourist facilities and online booking platforms must fully comply with this mandate for the specified categories to support a safe and organized Hajj. The Ministry of Tourism also emphasized that all hospitality providers in Makkah and online platforms must comply with the Hajj 2025 regulations and cooperate with the authorities. It warned that non-compliance of the regulations will result in legal penalties for both establishments and individuals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).