ABU DHABI - Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) in Abu Dhabi has achieved a new global milestone by advancing to higher ranks on the list of the world’s most prominent landmarks, according to leading travel and tourism platform TripAdvisor’s 2025 global report.

In the Top Attractions category, the SZGM ranked eighth globally among 25 distinguished landmarks, climbing two places from its 2024 ranking. It also retained its position as the number one attraction in the Middle East in this category, topping a list of the region’s ten most iconic sites.

SZGM’s global ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of more than eight million landmarks worldwide. It ranked within the top one per cent of all sites reviewed, reflecting its distinguished status both regionally and internationally, and reaffirming its leading role in promoting cultural tourism in the United Arab Emirates.

In another notable accomplishment, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah was ranked among the top 10 per cent of landmarks worldwide, according to selections made by travellers from across the globe. This achievement is particularly remarkable given the recent activation of visitor services at the mosque.

These milestones, achieved by both mosques, affirm their leadership as cultural destinations on the global tourism map. Both have become prominent international landmarks, drawing visitors from diverse cultures around the world.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC), said, “The global recognition attained by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi reflects the visionary leadership of the UAE. It is the outcome of the centre’s strategic plan, which focuses on enhancing services and providing exceptional experiences for its guests.

"This success crowns a continuous series of outstanding initiatives and services offered throughout the year. These efforts have included the development of both cultural and physical infrastructure, enhancement of facilities, excellence in specialist staff, and the empowerment of Emirati youth by qualifying them to deliver cultural tours and host the mosque’s diverse visitors through distinguished programmes that embody the mosque’s civilisational message.”

He added, “These accomplishments open new horizons for the centre, through which we anticipate the future with strategies and plans that enable it to continue fulfilling its civilisational mission with greater efficiency. They also allow us to consistently enrich the guest experience through religious and cultural programmes, exhibitions, and initiatives that reflect the mosque’s message, presented in innovative formats and a refined manner that meets aspirations and fulfils our vision.”

The high international rankings achieved by SZGM in Abu Dhabi underscore its global distinction as a unique model among places of worship and cultural landmarks, serving as a benchmark in the region and beyond. Its role extends beyond that of a religious site hosting prayers and rituals - it stands out as a beacon of civilisation and culture, advancing the UAE’s message of peaceful coexistence and harmony.

The SZGM also revives and celebrates the elements of Islamic civilisation, embodying a distinctive architectural representation of Islamic art and heritage. It has established itself as a singular cultural tourism destination, welcoming more than seven million visitors and worshippers annually from across the globe.

Within its serene spaces, people of different cultures and faiths come together, forming a human tapestry framed by values of fraternity, within a sanctuary of peace and coexistence. Shared human values bind them, and the language of civilisational dialogue becomes the bridge through which they transcend all differences.

The SZGMC is steadfast in its continuous development of diverse, integrated services across all its landmarks and facilities, maintaining the highest standards to meet the evolving needs of its guests. At the SZGM in Abu Dhabi, visitors can spend an entire day enjoying a wide array of offerings - from the visitor centre, which includes exhibition halls, an auditorium, and a library, to Souq Al Jami’, featuring shops, recreational spaces, and restaurants catering to all age groups.

These facilities offer moments of rest and enjoyment within a unique atmosphere, further complemented by the mosque’s jogging track that invites community members of all backgrounds to engage in physical activity while taking in the breathtaking exterior views of the SZGM.

The SZGMC operates under a strategic plan, implemented through a cohesive system led by highly skilled professionals across various disciplines. These national talents work to provide exceptional cultural experiences to visitors from around the world. Among the most distinguished of these are the cultural tours, which are delivered by a select group of Emirati Cultural Tour Specialists who represent the UAE’s civilisational identity and promote its message of peace and harmony.

Owing to its prestigious global standing, the SZGM has become a key destination for high-level dignitaries visiting the UAE. Overseas visitors account for approximately 82 percent of its total guests. In the first half of the current year, the SZGMC continued to expand its innovative services and experiences, contributing to a notable rise in visitor numbers.

Among the most prominent offerings are the general cultural tours and the ‘Unseen Glimpses’ tours - guided experiences delivered aboard custom electric club cars that offer guests exclusive insights into areas previously unexplored by the public.

These experiences are part of an integrated set of high-standard services and activities, including Souq Al Jami, the mosque’s jogging track, and the Sura evening tours, which grant visitors access to the mosque 24 hours a day. The Sura experience is designed for visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE who are on short transit stays or unable to visit during regular hours. It offers them an opportunity to witness aspects of the mosque not typically accessible during the day, such as scheduled maintenance and extraordinary cleaning operations.

The SZGMC also provides El-Delleel, a multimedia device that offers immersive cultural tours in 14 international languages, including a dedicated sign language tour designed for guests who are deaf or have hearing impairments, as well as tailored tours for children, ensuring an inclusive visitor experience.

Reflecting the SZGMC’s continuous expansion in offering distinguished cultural experiences, the Dome of Peace at SZGM has emerged as a leading cultural destination in Abu Dhabi, providing visitors with a comprehensive and immersive journey that blends authenticity with innovation, all within a single, integrated space.

The SZGMC has played a pivotal role in reinforcing the SZGM’s standing as a global hub for cultural dialogue, through diverse facilities that include the specialised Al Jami Library, a cultural auditorium, and a series of permanent and temporary exhibitions that spotlight ancient civilisations.

Among the most notable exhibitions are Al-Andalus: History and Civilisation, Coins of Islam: History Revealed, Islamic Coins: Civilisational Testimonies, Artistic Characteristics – Elegant Calligraphy and Inspiring Features, and the Hajj: Memories of a Journey, exhibition.

Additionally, the Light & Peace Museum offers a dynamic, interactive space that fuses art with knowledge, while the Diya – A Universe of Light immersive experience invites visitors on a sensory journey.

Presented in a 360-degree format with sound, visual, and wind effects, the experience takes guests from a celestial realm illuminated by starlight to the very heart of the UAE’s heritage, visually narrating the SZGM’s enduring message of coexistence and peace.