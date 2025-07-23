ABU DHABI - Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Awards has opened nominations for its 12th edition.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the initiative, celebrating two decades of honouring individuals who have selflessly contributed to the betterment of the UAE community.

To mark this milestone, nine landmarks across Abu Dhabi, including ADGM, Mubadala tower, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Khalifa University, the Capital Gate and W Hotel Abu Dhabi, were illuminated in yellow on Tuesday evening as a gesture of gratitude for inspiring individuals who have contributed with selflessness, dedication, and sincerity.

As part of its 12th edition, the Abu Dhabi Awards invites everyone across the Emirates and around the world to take part by nominating individuals whose acts of goodness are making a positive impact in the UAE community, regardless of age, profession, or nationality. Nominations can be made year-round through the Awards’ digital platform.

Since 2005, the Abu Dhabi Awards has honoured 100 recipients from 18 nationalities for their inspiring and impactful contributions across different sectors.

To nominate an individual making a positive difference, please visit: www.abudhabiawards.ae.