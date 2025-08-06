Syria signed 12 investment deals worth $14 billion on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, including infrastructure, transportation and real estate projects aimed at reviving the war-damaged economy.

The agreements included a $4 billion deal for building a new airport in Damascus signed with Qatar's UCC holding, and a $2 billion deal to establish a subway in the Syrian capital with the UAE's national investment corporation.

Other major developments include the $2 billion Damascus Towers project signed with Italy-based UBAKO.

In July, Syria signed $6.4 billion of investments with Saudi Arabia as it seeks to rebuild after a 14-year civil war.

