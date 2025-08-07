About 42% of children surveyed from the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region would like to become bloggers in the future finds a survey.

The seriousness of their intentions is evidenced by the fact that 44% of them are already developing their own blog or working on content for the future, said the Kaspersky research.

A dream of becoming popular is the most appealing for young people – 53% of children surveyed named it when explaining their wish to become a blogger. 46% of young respondents said that they simply enjoy creating video content. Interestingly, 36% stick to the view that blogging is a way to make money without much effort, while 32% are prone to choosing blogging because it’s trendy and cool.

Only 16% of parents surveyed expressed a clear desire for their children to pursue a career as a blogger. For 44% this is acceptable only when the child grows up. And a quarter (25%) express unwillingness to have a blogging future for their children. Despite this, the majority of parents (74%) support their children in their blogging endeavors or at least do not mind it.

“Regardless of parents' opinions on blogging, creating, maintaining, and promoting a blog is a difficult task, which requires a wide range of skills that could be useful for a child’s future career. It can help young people to discover their creativity and ways to express themselves. Blogging also provides mom and dad with valuable insights into their children’s lives, bringing families closer together,” comments Seifallah Jedidi, Regional Head of Consumer Channel for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Kaspersky. “Parents’ support helps young people take the first step to realizing their ambition with confidence and, what’s important – with cybersecurity in mind.”

Kaspersky has prepared top tips for parents and young bloggers to consider, to help them step safely and securely into the exciting new world of blogging:

A social media account is a blogger’s main tool, so protecting it should be the first priority. Be sure to set up two-factor authentication – it’s a reliable feature that can help to keep a profile protected from compromising and hijacking.

Creating a strong password is essential and not as difficult as it seems. Importantly, it must be unique – it’s not recommended to reuse a password from an email or social media or any other account.

Ensure the young blogger understands privacy issues – which information can be shared and what should be kept private. For example, public sharing of IDs, tickets and other documents, is not a good idea. It’s also advisable to keep geotags private and not share information about current location and travel plans.

As a blogger, a child will come across a lot of different people. Discuss at the beginning what topics can be communicated with strangers and what information they should never share online. Not all followers are friendly or legitimate users, so a young blogger should be prepared for undesirable users contacting them. The best solution would be to stop responding to messages or block any suspicious users.

With the right tools, such as Kaspersky Premium, parents can also effectively safeguard their children against cyber threats.

*The survey was conducted by Toluna research agency at the request of Kaspersky in 2023-2024. The study sample included 10,000 online interviews (5000 parent-child pairs, with children aged 3 to 17 years) in 5 countries: Türkiye, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. -TradeArabia News Service

