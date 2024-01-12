DUBAI: Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that the global media sector today is going at a turning point that could bring about huge and unexpected shifts in both media and technology.

The minister noted: “Our goal for the UAE is to become the focal point for new media. Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a permanent influencers headquarters in Dubai, the UAE will be a global hub for influencers by supporting them to create positive content.”

“Content creation is not an easy job, because content has the power to build communities or bring them down. Creating specialised content requires support and training, which helps build knowledge,” Al Gergawi said.

“The UAE government is an active government, as H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum always says: “We do what we say, and we say what we do”. And while many said that the global economic downturn marked the end of dreams, but the UAE proved it has just started… We have reached Mars; we are part of the lunar space station project; and we continue to affect a cultural and humanitarian transformation that serves all humankind. The UAE’s mission extends its positive impact well beyond our national boundaries, serving a larger, global purpose.”

Commenting on the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Al Gergawi said the event has started big and continued to grow in its second edition. He promised bigger and more influential future editions, highlighting the growing importance of new media, and the need to create exceptional content that adds value to humanity.