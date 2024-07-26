SM Supermalls took in more than four million visitors in the first quarter of the year, recording a 21 percent increase from a year ago on the launch of mall activities.

SM Supermalls president Steven Tan yesterday said that foot traffic in SM malls jumped to four million between January and March, from 3.3 million a year ago.

Tan attributed the double-digit growth in mall visitors to continuous efforts by the management to launch activities across its outlets.

'The increase in foot traffic reflects our steadfast commitment to meeting the daily needs and the wants of our customers. Our malls serve as dynamic hubs that blend modern retail services with vibrant entrepreneurial environments,' Tan said.

Based on latest data, SM Supermalls noticed that Filipinos are becoming more and more choosy on how they spend their money when in malls. Non-food tenants, including entertainment, currently occupy more than half of mall spaces in SM.

Also, food tenancy in SM Supermalls takes up 30 percent of the spaces, tripling from its decade ago level of just 10 percent, as Filipinos become more accustomed to dining in malls.

Recently, SM Supermalls has brought in new innovations across outlets to cater to the consumer demand for entertainment and experiences.

For one, S Maison has introduced an immersive museum called Space and Time Cube+, featuring 20 attractions with different themes and showcasing holographic and LED art.

SM Supermalls is also hopping on the fandom train by promoting activities designed to cater to the fan communities around the Philippines. The goal is for SM malls to become the go-to place for conventions and gatherings of fan groups for Japanese anime, Korean pop, among others.

In SM City Fairview, the management has opened a shop for cosplaying called Cosplay City. In this hub, people can wear different costumes to express themselves, and they can snap photos in its multiple zones designed to look like Tokyo and its streets.

SM Mall of Asia, for its part, has gained more visitors since its launched in 2023 its Game Park, an all-in-one complex with a basketball court, bowling alley, electronic darts and indoor archery.

'SM continues to innovate and elevate customer experiences, [and] our goal is to create lasting memories through dynamic destinations that complement traditional shopping,' Tan said.

